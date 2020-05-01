Shreveport RV park sees surge from travelers here to help with area hail damage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people traveling right now has decreased drastically due to COVID-19, but for folks who need to get away, taking your home away from home is always an option.

In springtime, the Shreveport/Bossier City KOA campground is a popular place for folks to get away.

This time last year, there wasn’t enough space for people.

“We were turning people away, we were very busy,” said Chelsea Hartshorn. “This is our busiest time of year.”

But, concerns about COVID-19 have most vacationers staying home.

“I like to see where all the license plates are from, from all over the United States,” said Vivian Monroe, who lives at the park full-time in an RV. “Normally this park is packed out. By Thursday afternoon, there’s not a spot out here.”

Now the bulk of the facility’s current guests are extended-stay RV residents like Monroe, who’s noticed a shift in her neighbors.

“I would say 60 percent of the full-timers right now are medical personnel that are helpingo ut with all this going on with the COVID and stuff,” she said. “Every time you turn around, there’s another one moving in… It’s kind of nice knowing they’re all out here.”

Healthcare workers aren’t the only ones taking advantage of these socially-distanced living arrangements.

“We’re at maybe a third of the profit we were at last year this time and that’s only because of these last few weeks with the hail storms that happened,” said Hartshorn.

When the storm clouds cleared, the facility flooded with folks like Mike Kuemmel.

“I’m fixing hail damage to vehicles at some of your local dealerships,” said Kuemmel.

On Thursday, he set up his home for the next month or so. He’s stayed at the park several times.

“It seems like you guys get quite a bit of hail down here,” he said.

Kuemmel said staying in an RV provides all the comforts of home and a little extra peace of mind during the pandemic.

“It’s so much easier and so much safer, I think,” said Kuemmel. “You know, nobody’s going in there but me. And I can kind of monitor what’s going on.”

Guests like Kuemmel helping the KOA weather the storm of the coronavirus.

“We’re at least glad that we can have a haven for them to come to and help others out,” said Hartshorn.

Cabins, cottages and tent sites are also available at the park. The management team wears gloves, masks, and has increased cleaning measures for the health and safety of guests. Because of government mandates, the pool and playground areas are currently closed.

