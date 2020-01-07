Shreveport sanitation workers stay on schedule during the holidays

It looks like trash pick up is back on track in Shreveport.

The mayor’s office says there was no lag time over the holidays and credits the new sanitation fee which was put in place last year.

The public works department gave pay raises to sanitation workers, hired more people and put more trucks on the streets.

Ben Riggs the communications director for the City of Shreveport says, “the amount of solid waste doubles, triples during the holidays. People are putting all the waste from their presents and food and family coming over out, so when that starts to pile up it becomes a real frustration for residents. This year we were able to avoid that and it shows how hard those guys really work. They’re really busting their tails to keep pace.”

In 2018 the sanitation department had 68 workers, 26 trucks with 42 drivers.

Last year the numbers increased to 85 workers, 38 trucks with 54 drivers.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.