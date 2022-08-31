SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish school campuses operating on Shreveport’s water system will be closed Thursday due to a city-wide boil advisory announced late Wednesday afternoon.
According to a statement released early Tuesday evening, the boil advisory affects the schools’ ability to provide adequate drinking water and water used for cooking.
The district says its central office facilities will remain open Thursday as well as schools not on the City of Shreveport’s water system. The following campuses will maintain normal operations on Thursday:
- Northwood High School
- Donnie Bickham Middle School
- Blanchard Elementary School
- North Caddo High School
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
- Mooringsport Elementary
- Herndon Magnet School
- Keithville Elementary/Middle School
- Linwood Public Charter School
Extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned, however. The district says visitors and participants are highly encouraged to bring bottled water with them.
📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KTAL Breaking News email alerts
💻 Find today’s top stories from Shreveport-Bossier and across the ArkLaTex on KTALNews.com.
Friday will be a Virtual Day as the day was previously scheduled in the Board’s adopted 2022-2023 school calendar.