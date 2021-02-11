Shreveport shelters prep for freezing temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport area shelters are working to keep the homeless safe as temperatures drop and could reach record lows over the weekend, but they’re dealing with even more limited space than usual thanks to COVID-19.

“We don’t want nobody to freeze death,” said Pastor Larry Otwell of Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission. “They really don’t want to come in, they just need some dry clothes or some blankets, warm, some food and we got boxes of hand warmers people have donated. So, just being prepared.”

With temperatures projected to drop below freezing over the next several days, the rescue mission and the Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier are preparing to help as many people as possible and Otwell says they’ve already started accepting people coming in from the cold.

“Last night we had a guy at three something in the morning, show up here soaking wet, freezing to death you know what I mean, and our first thing is to get him into some dry clothes and today we worried about toothpaste and all that kind of stuff.”

Both shelters have set up extra sleeping areas.

“I spoke earlier about the cots we have set up, so we can meet that need as people come into the shelter, but also going out, we’ve gone out to make sure we got all the resources,” said Salvation Army Shreveport Lt. Jamaal Ellis.

The Salvation Army is also taking its mobile canteen out to make sure people have something warm to eat. Ellis said they took it to Hope House Thursday to serve hot meals.

Both shelters are already close to capacity because of COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing requirements. They can normally hold more than 250 people combined. Now, those numbers are cut in half.

“We stayed close to capacity even before the cold weather,” said Lt. Ellis. “It’s just a matter of us putting as many cots as we can, just someone makes sure they have a place to come until the sun comes up again.”

If you are looking to make a donation both shelter has a list of need items on their websites and Facebook pages. Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission can be found here on Facebook. The Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier can be found here on Facebook.