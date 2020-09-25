Shreveport Sickle Cell Service Center hosts “radiothon”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What would have been the 43rd annual softball tournament fundraiser for the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Service Center is now a radiothon.

Sickle cell is a group of blood disorders… the disease mostly affecting African Americans. The local chapter assists with counseling services, paying for prescriptions, rent payments, and food insecurity.

Their annual fundraisers typically bring in about $30,000 – $40,000, but due to COVID, organizers are concerned they won’t bring in that same amount.

“Without those funds, sickle cell office, this chapter is in dire need of contributions. This is a very very important cause. Because of COVID this patient still needs blood,” said Rosalind Spain, Administrative Assistant of Sickle Cell Service Center.

The radiothon is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can donate online, by mail, or the drive-thru at the Sickle Cell Service Center located at 3658 Judson St, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109.

To donate online visit their website or Facebook page. There are some other forms of payment like paying via PayPal using email address nwlascdaa@bellsot.net or Cash App to $NWLASickleCell.

