Wag Cups offered at Shreveport Sonic locations between August 15 and August 21. (Courtesy of Mikeala Wiess, MSL group)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week.

Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.

Paw-rents can also try the new limited-time Churro Shake for half price when ordered through the Sonic app.

Customers should check the Sonic app to confirm availability for Wag Cups. The offer is valid for up to three free Wag Cups with any purchase online or through the app and valid with combos, delivery or any other offers.

According to the app, Wag Cups are available at locations in Bossier City, Mansfield, Vivian, and Marshall, Texas.