Shreveport soup supper serves hunger awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit is spreading awareness about hunger in the community one bowl of soup at a time.

Christian Service held its annual Poor Man’s Supper Sunday. The event gives participants a taste of what it’s like to be hungry.

“At the end of the month, our numbers are very high,” said Christian Service Executive Director Al Moore. “We’re feeding over 200 clients a day.”

The organization serves two hot meals a day, breakfast and lunch, to all who walk through the door 364 days a year. Every day except Christmas.

“Because we have limited dollars, there’s a limited amount of resources, a limited amount of things we can do for them,” said Glenn Robinson, board member.

To help serve more people, the non-profit serves a meaningful meal to continue their mission. They call it the “Poor Man’s Supper.” It’s the only major fundraiser for the facility.

On the menu is a bowl of soup, piece of bread and a cup of water.

“We want people to understand how it feels to go to bed hungry,” said Moore.

“One lady told me, this is the only meal I’m going to get and I’m hungry after that,” said Virginia Lampkin.

Lampkin volunteers in the kitchen at the facility, along with Alice Lewis and Jacqueline Jordan.

“I am the first server,” said Lampkin. “Because we move fast and we serve and it goes to the next person, goes to the next person. So, we’re actually called the A team.”

The women were recognized for their service Sunday night with a special award. They said they are just happy to serve.

“Sometimes it’s really heartbreaking to see that others don’t have what so many of us take for granted,” said Lampkin.” And we really do take it for granted.”

Moore said it costs about $4 to provide someone with a meal. Christian Service is hoping to raise about $20,000 through this fundraising drive.

