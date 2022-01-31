SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local Shreveport radio icon was recognized Monday as a living legend, with a street named in his honor and a key to the city.

“Gay Poppa,” now known as Brother Rutledge, spent nearly four decades on Shreveport radio. Now, he has a street named in his honor on the corner of Madison and Dunlap St.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins also proclaimed the day “Brother Sonrose Rutledge day and gave Rutledge a key to the city.

“I’m bubbling over,” Rutledge said. “It is a great honor after so many years to have this kind of recognition and all of the people that’s here, what more can you ask for? It’s great!”

Rutledge paved the way for many black radio personalities for over 30 years.

He began his radio career in Alabama in the 1950s and brought those talents to Shreveport in the 1960s before switching to gospel music.

“My biggest reward is, I turn my life over to Him and decided that I will never go back to the Gay Poppa days again and I made the vow on the radio that morning when 1,000 people listened to my last R&B show and I promised I would never come back as Gay Poppa again, and I asked them to join me during the years as Gay Poppa join me now as Brother Rutledge.”

Rutledge said he was surprised by the number of people who showed up as well as the many gifts he received.

“I think the legacy will live on for his long-time service on the radio, long-time service in the community and especially his recording, ‘Gay Poppa Cha Cha,'” said long-time friend Oscar Hamilton. “I listened to it on the TV the other night, and just when you hear that, it takes you back to the years when he was really popular.”

“God has blessed me the many years I have been here,” Rutledge said, “and when we turned the radio station to Gospel it was a station God gave to me.”