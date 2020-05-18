Shreveport Symphony Orchestra held a virtual concert project to still bring music to listeners during COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra held a virtual concert project to still bring music fans original content via Facebook. They pieced together different clips of musicians in a collaborative effort to play the famous tune, “In the Hall of the Mountain King.”

“Initially we create a syntonization track which has some clicks on that people can listen to,” said Music Director, Michael Butterman, “They play that recording into headphones or earphones, and while they listen to that click track, they play their individual parts.”

Butterman says the musicians recorded themselves to send over all files in a final edit. It took upwards of about 20 hours to produce the piece even though the clip is only about two minutes long. It’s an innovative way of performing since they can’t physically be together or in front of an audiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to have to continue to share music, but we’re going to have to find new ways to do for probably the medium term, so thats’ where these creative ideas are coming from.”

