Shreveport teen charged with multiple car burglaries

A teenager accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Shreveport is now in custody.

Sam Duncan, 18, was arrested and charged with six counts of Principal to Simple Burglary, one count of Attempted Simple Burglary, and four counts of vehicle burglary..

On Friday police responded to reports of people pulling on car door handles in the 6300 block of Casa Linda Circle.

When officers arrived they tried to arrest three suspects but they all ran away.

A short time later police located and arrested Duncan.

Home surveillance videos linked Duncan to the crimes.

Duncan is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.