SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport plans to open cooling centers at SPAR facilities starting Monday for residents searching for relief from temperatures expected to get into the triple digits next week.

According to the Shreveport Mayor’s Office, the public will have access to air conditioned facilities, free bottled water, and designated seating areas at the following community centers:

A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th St.

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Rd.

Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois St.

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Ln.

Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter St.

Mamie Hicks Community Center – 200 Mayfair Dr.

Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Dr.

Hours of operation for the centers are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday at the David Raines Community Center. The mayor will be joined by Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese, Public Health Director Dr. Martha Whyte, and SporTran CEO, Dinero Washington.