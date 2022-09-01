SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Holes in the tops of four of Shreveport‘s water towers discovered Wednesday, prompting a city-wide boil advisory, were discovered with the help of the Louisiana Department of Health and drone technology.

Shreveport Superintendent of Water Purification Qiana Maple-Lars says crews are still assessing the damage identified by the drones during a routine annual inspection, which found the holes in the tops of the Linwood, St. Vincent, West 70th, and Pines Road tanks.

“There are some plates covering openings into the tanks, and some of those plates have been blown off,” Maple-Lars said during a briefing early Thursday afternoon. “There are only small holes, and there aren’t very many.”

The holes create the potential for potential contamination to reach the water supply, which is why the city issued the boil advisory for all water customers as a precaution.

Maple-Lars said the system is inspected annually, but this is the first year the LDH has used drone technology to assist in the inspection of Shreveport’s water system.

“The roof, especially, is inspected annually because of the equipment that’s up there. And so last year’s inspection was in September and there was no damage identified, so sometime between September 2021 and now, there’s this damage.”

There is no timeline yet for when the city-wide boil advisory will be lifted, according to the Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage.

The city says the repairs needed for the water towers are 200 feet in the air, and the work will require a specialized team. Once they have finished assessing the damages, the emergency crew will determine a course of action.

In the meantime, the city is awaiting test results from water samples taken since the damage was discovered. Maple-Lars said none of the routine monthly sampling has found any issues.

The boil advisory also affected public schools in Caddo Parish, prompting the district to cancel classes for all campuses operating on Shreveport’s water system are closed Thursday.