Shreveport to receive $1M in COVID-19 aid for homeless population

BOSSIER CITY, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Friday that Shreveport is receiving over $1 million in funding to aid in efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19 among the homeless population.

The award, made through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was passed by the House on March 26.

Johnson said, “The resources Congress has made available through the CARES Act continue to make a real difference in our communities, especially for these most vulnerable among us. This award will go a long way toward helping Shreveport’s homeless access the resources they need to stay safe and healthy. I want to thank President Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson for their efforts to help us ensure no Louisianians are left behind in the fight against COVID-19.”

