Shreveport toddler found in swimming pool identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A toddler who died after being found in a swimming pool in west Shreveport has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the child as 17-month-old Ryan C. White.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday White was discovered in the swimming pool at a home in the 4200 block of Calderwood Dr.
White was taken to Willis-Knighton North where he later died. An autopsy has been authorized.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into White’s death.
