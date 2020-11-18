Shreveport toddler found in swimming pool identified

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
swimming pool drowning_1497652836927.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A toddler who died after being found in a swimming pool in west Shreveport has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the child as 17-month-old Ryan C. White.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday White was discovered in the swimming pool at a home in the 4200 block of Calderwood Dr.

White was taken to Willis-Knighton North where he later died. An autopsy has been authorized.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into White’s death.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss