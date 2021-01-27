Shreveport trash collection schedule changes due to President’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to Presidents Day on Monday, February 15, there will be a change in the garbage collection schedule.

Below is the revised schedule:

Monday February 15, 2021 No garbage will be collected today.

Tuesday February 16, 2021 Monday’s garbage will be collected.

Wednesday February 17, 2021 Tuesday’s garbage will be collected.

Thursday February 18, 2021 Thursday’s garbage will be collected.

Friday February 19, 2021 Friday’s garbage will be collected.

In other news, no bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day.

Anyone who needs additional information or would like to request a heavy item (bulk) pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Monday, February 15th. For more information about this facility, please call (318) 925-3500