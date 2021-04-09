Shreveport trash pick up delayed by garbage truck repairs, recent holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Trash pick up in Shreveport has been delayed due to the recent holiday and garbage truck repairs.

According to the City of Shreveport, crews are working to get caught up and remove debris that has blocked storm drains in some neighborhoods.

The Solid Waste Department is also working to purchase additional trucks and possibly secure a contract with another vendor to provide extra assistance.

Residents are asked to leave their garbage cans out. Crews will continue through the weekend collecting trash.