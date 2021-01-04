Shreveport trash pickup falls behind schedule due to holidays, bad weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The trash pickup has fallen behind schedule for neighborhoods across Shreveport due to the holidays and bad weather.
According to the City of Shreveport, solid waste crews are working hard to catch up on collecting trash after the short weeks for Christmas and New Year’s caused delays.
Wednesday and Saturday will be used to help crews get back on schedule.
