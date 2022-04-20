SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out the federal mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created a confusing mixture of rules for many passengers as they navigate airports and public transit systems.

Airlines, airports, and public transportation entities quickly began repealing their requirements.

In Shreveport, mask rules have been ditched entirely with SporTran and Shreveport Regional Airport officials saying face coverings are now optional.

“Customers and guests who are coming to the airport are absolutely able to decide for themselves if they’d like to wear a mask. They’re certainly welcome to do that but they are not required to anymore,” Shreveport Airport Authority spokesperson Mark Crawford said Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, passengers, and staff, masking is optional inside any of our terminals, our on-demand cars and vans, our smaller buses, and our big strong buses,” SporTran’s Leslie Peck said.

SporTran passenger Anthony Holmes was not too happy with the news.

“They need to keep wearing them. That’s how I feel about it. If they don’t wear a mask, I feel like it’s going to be more death in this situation and they going to continue to keep rising and it ain’t going to get no better.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court decision has put the mandate on hold.

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal the federal judge’s ruling unless the CDC believes the requirement is still necessary.

Travelers at Shreveport Regional Airport had a mixed response.

“I was a little surprised but figured at some point this would happen,” said Mark Smith, who was in town visiting from Atlanta. “Things keep going back and I wasn’t expecting to figure out what would solidify for a while.”

But Katrina, a Shreveport native who now lives in St. Louis, was happy to hear the lifting of the mask mandate has been lifted.

“It is fantastic; I can finally be on a plane and relax for a change instead of turning my head and trying to breathe,” she said.