SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 110 applicants selected out of more than 22,000 for Shreveport’s guaranteed income program should start hearing this week that they are among the households that will receive $660 a month for a year.

The application period closed three weeks ago, with 22,219 submitted before the Jan. 17 deadline. The city said it would take about three weeks to review and check for duplicates and ensure there were not multiple applications from one household.

Participants are selected from within the city limits of Shreveport, with 50 percent of them coming from the five poorest zip codes in the city. According to the city’s website, an outside, independent entity conducted a lottery to select participants from the eligible pool of applicants.

Qualified applicants are single parents who live in Shreveport and earn below 120% of the Federal Poverty Level, which ranges from an annual income of $17,420 for a family of two to $44,660 for a family of eight. Single mothers, fathers, stepparents, grandparents, caregivers, or legal guardians with school-age children can apply. The applicant can not be living with a partner whether they are married or unmarried.

The plan for Shreveport’s guaranteed income pilot program includes research into how the injection of no-strings-attached cash affects the stability of the participating families’ income, employment, financial stability, and mental and physical health.

Researchers will also track and evaluate changes in behavior, school attendance, and academic performance for school-aged children.

Applicant selection for Shreveport’s Guaranteed Income pilot program was originally set to be completed in September 2021, with payments beginning in December. The process was delayed by another surge in COVID, driven by the omicron variant. It’s not clear yet when payments are expected to begin on the updated timeline.