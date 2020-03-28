Shreveport VA moves chemotherapy clinic to dental clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s VA hospital is moving its chemotherapy clinic to allow easier access and help minimize the threat of COVID-19 exposure to veterans.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center announced Friday that the Oncology clinic will temporarily move to the Dental building.

Appointments are expected to begin on Monday, March 30.

They say the move does not impact dental appointments because the Dental Clinic is currently only seeing patients on an emergency basis.

“We want to make appointments as easy as possible for our Veterans, said Paige McGovern, Chemotherapy Clinic charge nurse. “The Dental Clinic is located away from the main hospital, so we hope this will limit contact with the general public,” she added.

The clinic will still provide all services for Hematology, Oncology and Chemotherapy. Veterans will be notified by phone before their scheduled appointment, according to the hospital.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is one of the regional sites for the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 16) Hematology/Oncology Center.

Veterans can call 318-990-6903 or 318-990-6949 for questions or concerns.

The Oncology clinic will temporarily move to the Dental building to help minimize the threat of COVID-19 exposure to Veterans. (Photo courtesy: Overton Brooks VA Medical Center)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.