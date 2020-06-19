Shreveport VA offers new COVID-19 entry screening on your mobile device

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is offering a new COVID-19 entry screening tool for your cell phone.

To assist with improved health screening efforts, the VA created a digital pre-entry screening tool which now allows Veterans, caregivers, and employees to answer questions on their mobile phones and share their results at facility or outpatient clinic entrances. Temperature checks will continue.

Providing simple, easy-to-use digital tools like this helps reduce wait times at entrances, ease stress, and lower the risk of exposure. It also helps Veterans gain confidence in the new reality of increased digital interactions as part of their VA health care experience.

On your mobile device, text the word Screen to 53079. Tap the preview screen and answer the questions.

Users can access the tool quickly via text message. Remember, text Screen to 53079.

Clear results: The results screen shows 1 of 2 messages (“OK to proceed” or “More screening needed”) plus a timestamp and next steps. The large, clear text and color-coded screens help staff quickly triage: