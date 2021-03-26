Shreveport VA to offer COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will be providing two COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend in Shreveport.

The walk-in clinics will be offered from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 at the main facility on 510 East Stoner Ave.

The Shreveport VA has administered over 17,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first and second doses since vaccines were first received in late December.

All enrolled ArkLATex veterans are eligible for the vaccine, including authorized caregivers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs encourages eligible Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine is available.

The Shreveport VA respects and understands that some people may prefer a particular vaccine due to various reasons. However, due to the limited supply of vaccines at this time and storage requirements, facilities may be limited to offering a specific brand. If employees or Veterans have specific concerns or questions, they should reach out to their care providers.

Veterans can get the latest information by calling (318) 990-5820 or they can sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.