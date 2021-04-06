Shreveport VA to offer virtual listening session on providing better health care for Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is offering a virtual listening session on how to design a better health care system for Veterans.

Overton Brooks, along with the Little Rock and Fayetteville VA hospitals, will hold the listening session at 12 p.m. Monday, April 26.

Health officials want to hear from Veterans on how to advance to a health care system of the future and grow services for them in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a national leader in health care.

Topics that will be discussed during the listening session include:

How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future

Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network

Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network

Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities

VA’s role in research, education, and emergency preparedness

Veterans can register for the virtual listening session here

Once you register you will receive a confirmation message including instructions to join the event by computer or by telephone.

The feedback will be used to help develop the recommendations that the VA will submit to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in Jan. 2022.

The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.