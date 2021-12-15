Shreveport Volunteer Network asking for donations to help Heartland tornado victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Volunteer Network has organized a donation drive and fundraiser to support disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, hit hard last weekend by deadly tornadoes.

The organization is gathering supplies to take to those impacted by the disaster. Although they are accepting all donations, the community organization says they are especially in need of baby products like diapers, formula, and blankets.

“We just love that we were able to be a facilitator to help people give,” said Megan Giles with the Shreveport Volunteer Network. The volunteer group is also looking to recruit 100 volunteers to assist with their efforts.

The organization plans to drive the items to Kentucky by the beginning of next year.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network is accepting supplies and donations up until Christmas, excluding Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The donation drop-off location is at 8924 Jewella Ave.