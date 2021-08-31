Shreveport Volunteer Network seeks help continue aiding Hurricane Ida victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Shreveport Volunteer Network are in south Louisiana helping families who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida, but they are looking for help in order to continue making a difference.

The group, with only five volunteers, left Shreveport early Sunday morning after learning of families impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.

Since their arrival, co-founders Tommy Giles and Keith Bryant say they have been helping the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s office in their efforts to assist citizens who may have been trapped in homes and to help clear debris. By cleaning the roadways of downed power lines and trees.

“Most people we have encountered have been extremely grateful that they are alive. They lived through the worst hurricane they have ever seen,” Giles said.

“People like us who are on the front line delivering it like Gallion tomorrow, out here in Houma, all of these places where these that are affected don’t have the resources to be able to come to town,” Bryant said.

The group is currently looking for volunteers and supplies such as water, gas, diesel trucks, and funding. If you would like to help click here or call 318-469-0899.