Shreveport water customers behind on their bill, told they could no longer receive an extension

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) It’s being called a mistake and miscommunication after some Shreveport water customers were told, they could no longer request an extension if they’re behind on their bill.

Ben Riggs, the city’s spokesperson says there was some confusion over the roll out of Shreveport’s new billing software.

In January, it was announced the city was switching to smartphone “meter readers,” as a more efficient way to read meters across the city.

According to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Facebook page, extensions are still available and will continue to be available for the foreseeable future.

Perkins told KTAL/KMSS earlier this year that the new readers instantly upload data to the cloud, allowing auditors to review it, while workers are still in the field. This enables auditors to immediately request a second reading if anything looks suspicious.

