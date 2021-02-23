Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Shreveport: Water Department makes steady progress; Boil Advisory remains in place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Water Department has made significant progress overnight and are now seeing water pressure increase at the 70th and Pines Road booster station.

West Shreveport’s water pressure is still low, but the pressure is expected to begin increasing over the next few hours now that there is enough water to turn on the booster pumps. Crews are now repairing breaks, primarily in the Queensborough area.

“We are making great progress,” said William Daniel, Water Director.

“Repairs will continue over the next several weeks as the system pressure returns to normal, so please use caution while driving.”

Repairs also are being done on several lines in the Norma/Murphy Street area, which is a main pressure zone.

This will aid with more water pressure to Willis Knighton North and the Highland neighborhood. Crews have discovered a few more leaks around this area

The city warns that there will be an increase of chlorine in the water over the next several days and customers may smell a slight chlorine odor and cloudy appearance which is normal.

A Boil Advisory for the City of Shreveport is in effect and will remain so until repairs have been completed and the water can be tested and deemed safe to drink.

For questions about the boil advisory, please call (318) 673-7654.

To report leaks, please call (318) 673-7600.

