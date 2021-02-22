Shreveport Water Department making progress in water restoration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Water Department says it is making steady progress in restoring water to several parts of the city.

According to the City of Shreveport, the Highland and Queensborough neighborhoods are expected to start seeing some water pressure Monday night.

The biggest challenge for crews has been the communities surrounding Pines Road. Nearly two dozen crews are working, and meter technicians are responding to emergencies and closing off leaking meters.

The Water Department is encouraging customers to turn on faucets only if there is no running water. This will help the Department push out the air on the line, which will allow water pressure to flow. Also, air coming out of faucets can be a good sign that indicates water will soon follow.

Shreveport Police officers continue to run Operation Senior Citizen , which provides water to the community’s most vulnerable population.

Anyone needing emergency assistance should call 211, and residents who spot leaks along water mains or need their water turned off for repairs are asked to call 318-673-7600.

All water customers should do the following to conserve water while work is being done to restore all customers:

Limit showers to 3 minutes

Wash clothes in full loads

No car washing

Not leave water running while washing dishes, etc.