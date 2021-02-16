Shreveport water crews working to repair pipes and main breaks from ice storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport says Water and Sewerage crews are working in inclement weather in order to repair burst pipes and water main breaks throughout the city.

City officials believe frozen pipes, bursts, and main breaks are the cause for low to no water pressure across Shreveport.

Residents are being asked to allow faucets to drip, not flow fully, to keep water lines open.