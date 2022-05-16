SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport officials are asking citizens to contact them at an alternative number while crews work to repair phone lines damaged Sunday.

A fiber line used by the Water and Sewerage Department dispatch was accidentally cut by a tree trimmer Sunday night. Repair crews estimate the system should be restored by Monday afternoon.

If you have a water or sewage emergency, call (318) 525-5922. Officials ask for patience, as only one line is available, and there may be a wait. You can pay a bill online or at a payment location.