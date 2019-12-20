Shreveport water woes continue with increased cost of consent decree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A federal order is leading to a bigger bill than planned for the city of Shreveport.

In 2014, the EPA ordered Shreveport to repair its sewage infrastructure. Mayor Adrian Perkins said the initial estimate to comply with the consent decree was $350 million. Now, he said that cost could be more than a billion dollars.

“It’s a lot worse than we ever dreamed,” said James Flurry, city councilman for District E.

The Shreveport City Council received a look at the growing price tag tied to the city’s consent decree Thursday.

“We signed on the dotted line and so we’re stuck with our costs exceeding what we had projected,” said Flurry.

The federal government placed the city under the consent decree in 2014, forcing the city to make repairs to its sewage infrastructure.

“Because most of this infrastructure is underground, you don’t readily see it,” said Ron Coker, Burns & McDonnell. “You don’t see the condition.”

That’s what’s led to the surprise costs. The mayor said new issues were discovered as the work progressed, with the city legally obligated to make those repairs.

This fall the city signed a new program manager to the project, Burns & McDonnell, to share information and reassess the budget.

“What we recommended to the council today is we think it’s prudent to slow down, so that you can make better more informed decisions about the money that you are spending to get a better result,” said Coker.

City leaders agreed and said they plan to negotiate with the EPA to lessen the impact on residents’ wallets.

“The citizens cannot bear additional costs on their water bill,” said Flurry.

Officials said that so far they’ve only completed the first of five phases of the project.

