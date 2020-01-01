Shreveport welcomes first New Year baby born at hospital

First baby born on New Years in Shreveport arrived this morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The firstborn baby in the Shreveport/Bossier City area of the new year arrived at Willis-Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport early Wednesday morning.

Brody Allen Trudell came into the world at 2:02 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce. He measured 19 inches and is a healthy baby. His parents say his debut into the world came earlier than anticipated, his original due date was January 12, 2020.

Brody Allen Trudell

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS STAFF)

“When they brought us the basket we were like..wait. Oh okay, this is actually happening,” said Buddy Trudell, Brody’s father.

Krystle Trudell, Brody’s mother said his arrival new years day was very exciting but he was definitely the last one she was having.

Baby Trudell was welcomed by three older siblings, Bailey, 12, Leyah, 10 and Philip 6 who were happy to have the family balanced out with two girls and now two boys.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.