SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “It feels great outside!” exclaimed a Broadmoor resident on Friday’s weather.

Temperatures were only in the low 50s Friday, but it was sunny and warm compared to one year ago this week when the ArkLaTex was hit with one of the worst winter storms in over 90 years.

“Nobody could really move around because of all the ice on all the roads in the sub-freezing temperatures, for, I don’t know five, six, seven days in a row,” recalled William Daniel, the Director of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage.

Grant, who went sledding with his friends the first day of the snowstorm, says his excitement quickly came to a halt after losing power on day two. However, nothing could have prepared him for what happened on day three.

“We were chipping ice off of the truck, getting snow out of the yard, boiling it down so we could flush the toilets.”

During those five days, Shreveport had seen two winter storms, causing roads and schools to be closed.

On top of the closures and power outages, residents were also left without water as the city grappled with frozen pipes, water main breaks, and low water pressure.

“After three or four days with no water, no shower, no toilets, that kind of thing. You know, we were kind of over it.”

Daniel said one of the hardest things he had to do during the frigid winter storm was calling Shreveport’s Mayor Adrian Perkins to tell him he could not get water to the hospitals.

“They need water for surgeries. They need water just to flush toilets. They need water for their patients to drink, and knowing they weren’t going to have any water, that made my anxiety very high.”

The Shreveport Fire Department and the Louisiana National Guard had to deliver water to local hospitals to keep their boilers going to keep the heat on the toilets flushing.

Today, the city is better prepared for that kind of inclement weather.

“We’ve arranged to have generators brought out there in advance of a storm. We have a contract ready to do that in the event we have to do that. We have purchased pressure recording equipment, and we have it stationed throughout the city, so we’re able to use that.”

Still, Daniel says Louisiana is just not built to handle such severe temperatures.

“Sometimes mother nature just wins.”

Still, the city also has plans to build an emergency operations center to have a better chance at winning the battle to keep critical systems and infrastructure up and running in future winter storms.