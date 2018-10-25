Shreveport woman charged with murder of elderly man

A Shreveport woman is behind bars in connection with the murder of an elderly man.

Back on June 24 Shreveport Police responded to the 2600 block of Waggoner Ave. in reference to a welfare concern.

When officers arrived they discovered 81-year-old Kenneth Miller dead inside his home.

Following a lengthy investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence to link 31-year-old Lakendra Wesley to Miller’s death.

Wesley was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder. No bond has been set at this time.