Shreveport woman dies when SUV struck, engulfed in flames

KILGORE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Shreveport woman died in a crash late Friday when she was struck while broken down on I-20, causing her SUV to catch fire.

Texas State Trooper reports state just after 10:30 p.m. Linda Blaney, 68, of Shreveport was driving eastbound on I-20 in a 2004 Mazda Tribute when she was in a single-vehicle crash about a mile and a half west of Kilgore, Texas. Her SUV was disabled in the inside lane as a result.

A 2021 Kenworth towing a trailer, driven by Jeremy Ragle of Emory, Texas, was also traveling east on I-20 when he ran into Blaney from behind. Her SUV caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

Ragle was restrained and was not injured in the crash. Blaney was pronounced dead at the scene.