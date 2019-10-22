Shreveport woman formally charged in death of woman run over during argument

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman has been formally charged in the death of a woman who was run over during an argument between the women in July.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Tuesday charging 21-year-old Shameka Dollzetta Ellis with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Lou’Quandelyn Hargrove.

It happened in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, at Dudley Drive on July 17. Ellis was arrested hours after allegedly intentionally running Hargrove over with her SUV outside Hargrove’s Southern Ave. home. According to friends and family, two women were fighting over a man.

Ellis faces life in prison at hard labor if convicted.

