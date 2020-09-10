Shreveport woman identified as victim in fatal Webster Parish crash

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman has been identified as the victim in last night’s fatal crash in Webster Parish.

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate-20 near Dixie Inn.

According to Louisiana State Police, the accident claimed the life of 35-year-old Kimberly Cannon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 International tractor-trailer, driven by 58-year-old Rickey Darden of Parkin Cross, Arkansas, was traveling westbound when he failed to slow down as he approached traffic congestion.

Darden slammed into the rear of Cannon’s 2017 Jeep SUV, pushing it into the rear of another tractor-trailer and causing it to overturn.

Cannon, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene.

Darden was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.