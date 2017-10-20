Shreveport woman in jail after lying about being raped

Breaking News
A Shreveport woman is facing charges after she falsely accused a man of rape and kidnapping.

In July 2014, Kalaesha Hall, 28, reported that she was kidnapped from her apartment at gunpoint by an unknown man and taken to a location in north Caddo Parish where she was raped.

In Aug. 2017, after DNA samples provided a suspect, Hall identified Charles Edward Collins as they stranger involved.

Collins was arrested for second-degree kidnapping and rape on Aug. 21.

During the investigation, detectives with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office learned that Hall was a former girlfriend of Collins’and had falsely accused him of the crimes.

Charges against Collins were dismissed and he was released from jail on Sept. 1.

On Wednesday Hall was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for criminal mischief.

