FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish.

State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Shaver was traveling with a passenger, heading north on I-49 in a 2013 Ford F-150, when she exited the roadway and struck a bridge. The pickup truck overturned and the passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where Shaver was later pronounced dead. Officers say due to the extent of damage to the pickup, they do not know if restraints were used by Shaver or the passenger.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

LSP Troop G has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.