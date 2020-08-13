Shreveport YMCA one step closer to completing Phase 2 of BHP campus

SHREVEPORT, lA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is moving one step closer to completing Phase 2 of its BHP campus in Shreveport.

With funds derived from the 2019 Louisiana Capital Outlay Bill, the YMCA has purchased the existing Little League complex that is adjacent to its BHP YMCA building.

The YMCA of NWLA will be working with the Shreveport Little League program to outline plans to enhance the condition of the complex.

The plansinclude the implementation of artificial turf and the establishment of a venue that will encourage maximum participation of local play and attract traveling teams for regional and national competition.

Shreveport Little League President Beau Raines said, “The key component is that we need to put new life into community baseball programs or we’re going to erode the game itself. We have to have a thriving community program for the kids and families that want to do more. This partnership will allow us to do all of these things.”

The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana continues its focus toward creating more wellness and community-building opportunities in our area.

As the youth sports industry continues to boom, already a $19.2 billion dollar market in the US that has exceeded the size of the $15 billion NFL; our local families spend more and more of their weekends traveling outside of the area to pursue their kids’ sports activities.

The YMCA sees this new project as a great opportunity to begin reversing this growing trend.

YMCA of Northwest Louisiana CEO Gary Lash said, “This facility will not only allow kids to play baseball locally and support the growth of Shreveport Little League. It will also enable us finally to begin capitalizing on our incredible geographic advantage. We sit right between Little Rock, Dallas, and Jackson. This facility will allow travel teams from north, west, and east of us to meet in the middle for numerous competitions and tournaments throughout the year. The long-term economic impact of this project will be massive.”

