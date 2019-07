SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Deli Casino has called Shreveport home for the last 40 years. But come August, the sandwich shop will be closing its doors.

Deli Casino announced on Facebook that it will be closing at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

Please join Sam and Dayle for a Retirement and Closing Party celebrating 40 years of making sandwiches, new and… Posted by Deli Casino Sandwich Shoppe on Monday, July 8, 2019

