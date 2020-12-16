Shreveport’s first Chief Financial Officer is resigning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport’s first Chief Financial Officer has turned in her letter of resignation.

City officials confirmed that Sherricka Fields Jones is leaving her CFO position later this month.

Back in March Jones’ appointment was approved by the Shreveport City Council with a six to one vote. She was named Shreveport’s Chief Administrative Officer by Mayor Adrian Perkins at the beginning of his term.

Mayor Perkins said, “After nearly nine years of dedicated service to the City of Shreveport, Sherricka Fields Jones will be moving on to new and exciting opportunities at the end of the month. She served as Assistant CAO under the two previous administrations and as CAO in my administration before being named Chief Financial Officer, the first in city history. We are grateful to Mrs. Jones for her tireless work to improve to the City’s finances and wish her luck on her new adventure.”

Jones said, “I am grateful for the honor to have served the City for almost nine years and I wish the City continued success.”

Jones’ last day is Dec. 31.