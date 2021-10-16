Shreveport’s juvenile curfew law raising age to 17 set to go into effect Oct. 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on October 22, Shreveport’s juvenile curfew laws will apply to those who are 17 and under.

The Shreveport City Council voted to raise the enforcement age from 16 to 17 on October 12 and Mayor Adrian Perkins officially signed the amendment to the city’s ordinance into law Friday.

The updated law will prohibit anyone aged 17 and under from being out in public without a parent or authorized adult between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day except on Friday and Saturday when the curfew is in force from midnight.

The updated ordinance also allows parents to face fines of up to $500 for each infraction and up to six months in jail after two or more infractions, which is one infraction sooner than the previous ordinance allowed.

The offenses are:

• It shall be unlawful for any juvenile to remain in or upon any public property in the city during the curfew hours.

• It shall be unlawful for any juvenile to remain in or upon the premises of a public business in the city during the curfew hours.

• It shall be unlawful for a parent knowingly to permit or, by neglect, fail to exercise reasonable control, allow his juvenile child to be in or upon any public property or in or upon the premises of a public business within the city during the curfew hours.

• It shall be unlawful for any owner, operator, or employee of a public business to knowingly allow a juvenile to remain in or upon the premises of such public business within the city during curfew hours.

Exceptions include:

• When a juvenile is accompanied by a parent or other adult person authorized by a parent.

• When authorized by a parent, the juvenile is attending a function or activity sponsored by an educational, religious, or nonprofit organization that requires the juvenile to be in a public place or public business at an hour later than that authorized in the ordinance.

• When the juvenile is on an errand or specific business, or activity directed or permitted by his parent or other adult authorized by a parent or where the juvenile is acting within the scope of legitimate employment or returning home from the errand, activity, or employment without any detour or stop.

• When the juvenile is involved in an emergency.

• When the owner of a public business is the sponsor or co-sponsor of an activity that requires or permits the juvenile to remain overnight on the premises of such business when authorized by a parent.