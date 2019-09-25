Shreveport’s MLK Health Center receives a $50K grant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Electric Power Company Foundation granted Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Health Center and Pharmacy with $50,000 on Wednesday morning.

The grant money will be split into two installments and help with the “Healthy Communities” and “Healthy Tomorrows” Programs.

MLK Health Center and Pharmacy Associate Director Jordan Ring says the award will be used to assist those who are unable to afford medical insurance.

“These funds will support building a healthy community program. And we’ll use this to create more access for patients locked out of the health care system because they don’t have insurance.”

The MLK Health Center and Pharmacy provides primary care services, preventive screenings, and health education to the community.

According to the American Electric Power company, the AEP Foundation provides ongoing and permanent resources for charitable events that involve higher-dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by them.

