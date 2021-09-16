Shreveport’s Paint Your Heart Out campaign kicks off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Paint Your Heart Out is now taking applications for its 30th year of painting the homes of low to moderate-income elderly and/or disabled citizens of Shreveport.

On the second Saturday of May each year, a group of more than 1,000 volunteers paint homes, mow the grass, and water the lawns for low-income families particularly senior citizens with disabilities. Homeowners also receive smoke detectors and other special services.

Event planner Dock Voorhies said their goal is to paint more than 50 homes next year. Within its 30 years, they have painted more than 1,700 homes.

“This is our official kick-off when we come together and say we are a team, we’re going to make a difference, we’re going to be a giver in the community, we’re going to make sure our senior citizens have a home they can live in and be proud of,” he said.

Homeowners have until December 31, 2021 to sign up to have their house painted at no charge. Applications are available online on the City of Shreveport`s website at www.shreveportla.gov. Approved applicants must be low to moderate-income homeowners, 62 years or older, and/or disabled. Houses must be located within the city limits of Shreveport to qualify.

For more information on the qualifications and how to can sign up click here. The deadline to apply is December 31.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer to paint a house or become a sponsor please call 318-673-7551 or 318-673-7528.