Shreveport NAACP offering free legal clinic today

SHREVERPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you have a legal question, tonight you might be able to get it answered.

Shreve Memorial Library Wallette Branch has partnered with the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP to offer a free legal clinic.

The legal clinic will take place today from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the meeting room at the branch, located at 363 Hearne Avenue.

Local attorneys with The Jesse Stone Legal Society, specializing in different areas of the law, will be present to provide free legal advice and answer any inquiries. Lawyers will have a one-on-one consultation with each participant. Individuals are encouraged to bring their legal documents and questions.

Lloyd Thompson, president of the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP, will serve as moderator.

No registration is required and the clinic is free.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.