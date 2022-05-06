SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have added their own charge against a Sibley man already behind bars in Bossier Parish on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

William Adkins, 26, has been in custody at Bossier Max on those charges since February. Now, Shreveport police have charged him with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Through their investigation, BPSO deputies got information about similar crimes committed by Adkins in Shreveport. SPD’s Sex Crimes Unit followed up on the lead, resulting in Adkins’ arrest on the new charge.

Adkins remains in custody at Bossier Max, where his bond on the original charges is set at $50,000.