“Sick out” over, Caddo bus drivers return for afternoon routes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Caddo school bus drivers who parked their buses Thursday in an orchestrated “sick out” are back on their regular routes Friday afternoon.

The drivers said the action, which was not sanctioned by the Red River United teacher’s union that represents some of the drivers but was in response to concerns about management, working conditions, pay, and other things discussed in a meeting last week. They say the district is failing to respond.

The school district employs a total of 281 drivers for regular routes and had to call in substitute drivers on Thursday. The district recruited other employees qualified to drive the buses in order to get students home.

“Caddo continues to work collaboratively with our bus drivers to ensure we are meeting the needs of our students. We are proud of our drivers who continue to report to work to safely transport students to and from school as well as for extracurricular activities. At this time, all buses for football games, after-school activities and regular routes are covered thanks to our great drivers,” said Caddo Schools spokesperson, Mary Nash-Wood.

According to one of the more than 50 drivers who called out sick Thursday, they’ve been told they could face disciplinary action if they called out sick en masse again Friday.