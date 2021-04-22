Sign up now for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport ‘Run 4 Everyone’ 5K

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Now is the time to sign up for the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport “Run 4 Everyone” 5K and Fun Run.

The event will take place Saturday, May 15 at St. Mary Medical Center on 1 St. Mary Place.

The Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K. For those unable to attend, Virtual Run and Sleep-In options are available.

While participating, parents have the option for child supervision for ages 5 and above with a Run Buddy. Activities for children, during and after the run include, games, music, karaoke and art projects. Food trucks will also be onsite following the run.

CEO of the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center Chris Mangin said, “Lifestyle and physical activity are cornerstones of health and wellness, which start out in the community – not inside a hospital, which is why we are happy to host this 5K and Fun Run for people of all fitness levels and all ages. Holding this event at our St. Mary Medical Center also continues our trend of revitalization in the Highland area, further acting on our commitment to improving the quality of life and wellness for our community.”

The race has a staggered start to avoid large congregations, and all participants are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. Face masks are expected to be worn except while individuals are participating in the Fun Run or 5K.

To sign up for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/Run4Everyone.