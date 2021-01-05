Signup begins for Caddo teachers, staff for COVID-19 vaccinations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo school teachers and staff can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when the first doses become available to those who qualify under the next phase of vaccine distribution expected to begin later this month.

Hospital, fire and EMS personnel were the first to receive the vaccine in mid-December under Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan. Limited doses were distributed to pharmacies around Louisiana on Monday to begin vaccine distribution to those who qualify under Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes those over the age of 70, home health agency patients and personnel, people on dialysis and dialysis clinic staff, as well as those who work in ambulatory and outpatient care, medical, dental, and behavioral clinics.

As Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late last week, the next phase of distribution (Phase 1B, Tier 2) will include teachers, grocery store workers, and other essential workers that keep the state functioning.





No date has been set for the next phase to begin, but in an email Monday to district faculty and staff, the school district says “the Louisiana Department of Health created an opportunity for Caddo’s school-level employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in late January 2021.”

COVID-19 Vaccine: Frequently Asked Questions

Staff will be eligible to sign up for this round of vaccinations through January 8, 2021. From there, the LDH will order the vaccines and the district said it will provide an update as soon as they are on their way.

“Interested individuals would be vaccinated at their worksite for both doses of the vaccine 28 days apart. There will not be a requirement for any individual to participate, rather this will be a voluntary effort for any person who may want to receive the vaccine,” the district said.

The district also noted that this will not be the only opportunity for staff to sign up as there will be future rounds of vaccination cycles.

“However, we do want any interested individuals to have the information to make an informed decision and sign up if they choose. want any interested individuals to have the information to make an informed decision and sign up if they choose.”

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and there is a great sense of optimism that there may soon be a light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you for your continued efforts which have made all of the difference. Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all!”